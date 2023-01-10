Savant Capital LLC Sells 27,516 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.51% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.43.

