Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 510 ($6.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Schroders Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SHNWF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,024. Schroders has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

