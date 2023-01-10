Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.