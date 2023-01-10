Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

