Secret (SIE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,580.48

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Secret has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $1,580.48 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00464314 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,028.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

