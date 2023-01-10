Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $44.08 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $44.08 million and $509,070.56 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042674 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00242369 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0016153 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $462,332.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.