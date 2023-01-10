Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $38.67 million and $428,793.47 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00162132 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $420,747.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

