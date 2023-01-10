SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Lifted by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

