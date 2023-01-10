SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and $1.65 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

