SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.22. 7,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

