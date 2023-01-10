SG Americas Securities LLC Has $29.87 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

A traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.80. 8,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,504. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

