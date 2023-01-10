SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439,201 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

C stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.