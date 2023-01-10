SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 561,184 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1,519.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 3,122,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

