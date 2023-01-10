SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 779.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,360 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $57,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $246.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

