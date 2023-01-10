SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 230,360 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.63. The stock had a trading volume of 366,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $219.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

