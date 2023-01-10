SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,656,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,751. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.