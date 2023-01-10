Shaw Communications Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

