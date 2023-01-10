Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$32.96 and a 52 week high of C$39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

