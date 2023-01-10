Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.