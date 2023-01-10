Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.41 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $68.41 million and $3.55 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,042,126 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

