Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $162.65.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

