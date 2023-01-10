Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE SI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $365.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.