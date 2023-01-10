SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.42. 50,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,248,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.