Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 110000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

