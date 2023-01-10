SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Hits $39.31 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

