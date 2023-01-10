SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00443532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.01303667 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.02 or 0.31327538 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.