Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $13.26. Sotera Health shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 241,283 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Sotera Health Stock Up 88.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

