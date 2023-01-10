Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $158.64 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00042758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00241638 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00755407 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

