SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 27,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

