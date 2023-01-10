Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($147.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($146.20) to £124 ($151.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.50 ($149.24) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of SPX opened at £109.15 ($132.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($109.75) and a 12-month high of £146.85 ($178.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3,655.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is £108.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

