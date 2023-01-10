Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Trimmed by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,464 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,128. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

