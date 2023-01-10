Square Token (SQUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $636,103.09

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $39.60 million and $636,103.09 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $19.14 or 0.00110666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00443998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.01314634 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,434.99 or 0.31360225 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 19.37381091 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $945,756.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.