Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.36 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.