Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.36 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

