Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$66.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. In related news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

