STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.64 million and $1.00 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006134 BTC on exchanges.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

