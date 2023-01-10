Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $66.66 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Steem has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $66.66 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00472412 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020018 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00924840 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00115870 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00619381 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00258436 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,100,968 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.