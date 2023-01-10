Steem (STEEM) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.73 million and $5.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,251.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00465889 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00921185 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00116452 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00623341 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00257329 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,134,014 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
