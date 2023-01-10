Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.
SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Shares of TSE:SJ traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$50.93.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
