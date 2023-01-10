Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.65. Stem shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 58,462 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Stem Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 67.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

