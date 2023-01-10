Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $107.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of LW opened at $98.66 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

