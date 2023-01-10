STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 75,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,176. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

