Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 5,639 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock worth $5,863,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 251.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $11,822,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,019. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

