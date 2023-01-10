Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 136,238 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 63,614 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.33. 760,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,963,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $130.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,262,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $543,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

