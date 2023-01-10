Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Oatly Group Call Options (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 206% compared to the average volume of 1,950 call options.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Stock Up 13.0 %

Oatly Group stock traded up 0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.69. 205,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.28 and a 12 month high of 8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. The business had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.62.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

