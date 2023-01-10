StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

