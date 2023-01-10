StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ATTO opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
