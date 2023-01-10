StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

