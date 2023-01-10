StockNews.com Downgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DLNG opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

