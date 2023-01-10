StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.