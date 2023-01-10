StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

CHCI opened at $3.84 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

