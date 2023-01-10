StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.48 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.